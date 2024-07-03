Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Barclays in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

BCS stock opened at $10.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. Barclays has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barclays

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Barclays by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,407,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,334,000 after purchasing an additional 210,982 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,323,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,896 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Barclays by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,750,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after acquiring an additional 695,502 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Barclays by 6,028.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,718,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,239,000 after buying an additional 1,690,339 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Barclays by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,533,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,493,000 after buying an additional 265,200 shares during the period. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

