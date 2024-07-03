Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 262 ($3.31).

A number of research firms recently commented on BARC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.29) to GBX 250 ($3.16) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.24) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt began coverage on Barclays in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 245 ($3.10) price objective for the company.

In other Barclays news, insider Anna Cross sold 53,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.57), for a total transaction of £108,446.66 ($137,170.07). Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

BARC opened at GBX 210.75 ($2.67) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 210.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 179.74. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 128.12 ($1.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 224.30 ($2.84). The company has a market capitalization of £31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 810.58, a P/E/G ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

