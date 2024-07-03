Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts (NASDAQ:BSET)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 1st. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Bassett Furniture Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $86.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.48 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th.

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $123.27 million, a P/E ratio of -20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.85. Bassett Furniture Industries has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSET. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

