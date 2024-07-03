BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $251.93.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BGNE. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on BeiGene from $179.30 to $164.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 26,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $3,977,745.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,186.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other BeiGene news, insider Lai Wang sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.80, for a total transaction of $170,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Oyler sold 26,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $3,977,745.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,186.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 32,927 shares of company stock valued at $4,965,913. 7.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 123.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in BeiGene by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in BeiGene by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 55,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after buying an additional 20,239 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $143.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.98. BeiGene has a fifty-two week low of $126.97 and a fifty-two week high of $225.23. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 0.59.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.07) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $751.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.09 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 21.70% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

