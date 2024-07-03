Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (BMBN) to Issue Dividend of $0.42 on July 31st

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from Benchmark Bankshares’s previous dividend of $0.40.

Benchmark Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of Benchmark Bankshares stock opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. Benchmark Bankshares has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.43.

Benchmark Bankshares Company Profile

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Benchmark Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, saving, commercial services, and youth accounts. Its loan products include personal, mortgage, other real estate, business, auto, and student loans.

