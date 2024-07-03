Benin Management CORP Has $21.38 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Benin Management CORP lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,822 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.8% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in Microsoft by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 188 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 232 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $134,145.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,686,433. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $134,145.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,686,433. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price target (up from $455.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.12.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $459.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $425.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.79. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $309.45 and a 1-year high of $459.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The firm had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

