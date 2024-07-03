Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Bioceres Crop Solutions’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm began coverage on Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Get Bioceres Crop Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIOX

Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %

Bioceres Crop Solutions stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $14.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,100.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $83.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bioceres Crop Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIOX. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the first quarter worth $139,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, One Degree Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. 17.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.