Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Shares Gap Down to $11.21

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.21, but opened at $10.94. Bioceres Crop Solutions shares last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 1,610 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm started coverage on Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $690.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1,100.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $83.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bioceres Crop Solutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIOX. Fourth Sail Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 1,627,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after buying an additional 938,282 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,112,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 136,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 43,484 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 17.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

