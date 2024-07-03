Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Receives C$6.47 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.47.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIR. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

BIR stock opened at C$6.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.61 and a 12 month high of C$8.68.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$163.30 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.0911973 earnings per share for the current year.

Birchcliff Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 285.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Robyn Bourgeois sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.22, for a total value of C$207,404.59. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

