Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI) Declares Dividend of GBX 4

Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This is an increase from Bisichi’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Bisichi Stock Performance

BISI stock opened at GBX 82 ($1.04) on Wednesday. Bisichi has a 1-year low of GBX 75 ($0.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 217 ($2.74). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 84.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 95.04. The firm has a market cap of £8.76 million, a PE ratio of 4,250.00 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.39.

Get Bisichi alerts:

About Bisichi

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Bisichi PLC engages in the coal mining and processing activities in South Africa. The company owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery, a coal mining and washing operation located in Mpumulanga, South Africa. It is also involved in the retail property investment and residential property development activities in the United Kingdom, as well as share dealing business.

Receive News & Ratings for Bisichi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bisichi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.