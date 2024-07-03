Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI) Declares Dividend of GBX 4

Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This is an increase from Bisichi’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Bisichi Stock Performance
BISI stock opened at GBX 82 ($1.04) on Wednesday. Bisichi has a 1-year low of GBX 75 ($0.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 217 ($2.74). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 84.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 95.04. The firm has a market cap of £8.76 million, a PE ratio of 4,250.00 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.39.
About Bisichi
