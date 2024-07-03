Bitcoin Depot (BTM) versus Its Peers Critical Comparison

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) is one of 107 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Bitcoin Depot to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.2% of Bitcoin Depot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of Bitcoin Depot shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Bitcoin Depot alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Bitcoin Depot has a beta of -0.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitcoin Depot’s competitors have a beta of 4.68, suggesting that their average share price is 368% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitcoin Depot -4.28% -483.86% -38.42% Bitcoin Depot Competitors -67.34% -133.63% -12.42%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Bitcoin Depot and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bitcoin Depot and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitcoin Depot 0 1 3 0 2.75 Bitcoin Depot Competitors 442 1645 2517 82 2.48

Bitcoin Depot currently has a consensus target price of $5.13, suggesting a potential upside of 216.36%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 11.78%. Given Bitcoin Depot’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bitcoin Depot is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bitcoin Depot and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bitcoin Depot $688.97 million -$26.10 million -0.87 Bitcoin Depot Competitors $2.66 billion $387.75 million 2.36

Bitcoin Depot’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bitcoin Depot. Bitcoin Depot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Bitcoin Depot competitors beat Bitcoin Depot on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Bitcoin Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitcoin Depot Inc. owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Bitcoin Depot Inc. is a subsidiary of BT Assets, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.