Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (BMN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on August 1st

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0938 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Price Performance
BMN stock opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.42. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $25.05.
Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Company Profile
