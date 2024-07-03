BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:ECAT)

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2024

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECATGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.299 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

ECAT stock opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

See Also

Dividend History for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.