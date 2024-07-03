BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Plans $0.18 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1774 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 20.7% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BMEZ opened at 15.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of 15.13 and a 200 day moving average of 15.40. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 1 year low of 12.93 and a 1 year high of 16.59.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

