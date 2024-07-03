BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BKT)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
BlackRock Income Trust Price Performance
BKT stock opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.83. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $12.64.
BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile
