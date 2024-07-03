BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BKT)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Income Trust Price Performance

BKT stock opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.83. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $12.64.

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

