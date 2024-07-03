BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (BIGZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on July 31st

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0885 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of BIGZ stock opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $8.35.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 252,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,833,198.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 52,356,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,582,080.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

