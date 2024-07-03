BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (BIGZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on July 31st

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2024

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0885 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of BIGZ stock opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $8.35.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 252,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,833,198.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 52,356,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,582,080.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.