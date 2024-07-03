BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (BKN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.4% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.01.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

