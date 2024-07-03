Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0464 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This is a boost from Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $21.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average is $20.82.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

