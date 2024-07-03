BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

BNY opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $10.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.55.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

