BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (BSTZ) to Issue Dividend of $0.21 on July 31st

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2131 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Price Performance
NASDAQ:BSTZ opened at $20.31 on Wednesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.29.
About BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust
BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.
