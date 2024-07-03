BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25 on July 31st

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Price Performance
BST stock opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $29.62 and a 12 month high of $38.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.92.
About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
