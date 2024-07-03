Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Insider Debra Durso-Bumpus Sells 333 Shares of Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 333 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total value of $37,012.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,864,257.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Debra Durso-Bumpus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 74,034 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $7,713,602.46.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Up 1.1 %

BPMC stock opened at $110.36 on Wednesday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $111.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.32. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 193.48% and a negative net margin of 102.15%. The firm had revenue of $96.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.58 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 588,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 29,053 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,685,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,855,000 after purchasing an additional 498,622 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BPMC. SVB Leerink upgraded Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stephens started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

