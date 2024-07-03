B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Receives GBX 573.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 573.17 ($7.25).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.35) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded B&M European Value Retail to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 380 ($4.81) to GBX 525 ($6.64) in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 439.60 ($5.56) on Friday. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of GBX 434.50 ($5.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 618.20 ($7.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,256.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 509.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 525.45.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.60 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is 4,285.71%.

In other news, insider Hounaïda Lasry bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.32) per share, for a total transaction of £35,000 ($44,270.17). Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

