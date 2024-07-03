Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Increased to C$133.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$133.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BBD.B. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. CIBC increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$91.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$106.40.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BBD.B

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Up 0.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

TSE BBD.B opened at C$88.22 on Tuesday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$39.87 and a 12 month high of C$94.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$81.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$63.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.99.

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,010 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.02, for a total transaction of C$4,273,941.42. In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.02, for a total value of C$4,273,941.42. Also, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 7,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.33, for a total value of C$687,377.58. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,919 shares of company stock worth $6,923,979. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.