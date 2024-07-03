Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,004.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after buying an additional 85,812 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,403 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 106,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 17,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $9,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $40.46 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $65.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

