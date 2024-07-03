Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.13.

BRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $22.82 on Wednesday. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.49.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $320.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.82 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 117.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 131,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 162,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

