Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BRX

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

BRX opened at $22.82 on Monday. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $320.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.82 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Brixmor Property Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 51,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 131,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 99,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 43,015 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,814,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,710,000 after purchasing an additional 25,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.