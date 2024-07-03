Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BYFC stock opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.66. The company has a market cap of $48.75 million, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Broadway Financial has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $8.47.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadway Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadway Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:BYFC Free Report ) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,918 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.73% of Broadway Financial worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

