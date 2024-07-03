Brokerages Set Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) PT at $85.73

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.55.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $73.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hologic will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Hologic by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Hologic by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

