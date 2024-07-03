Brokerages Set Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Price Target at $30.92

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.92.

Several analysts recently commented on PHR shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $20.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.21. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 31.87% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The firm had revenue of $101.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Janet Gunzburg sold 1,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $38,657.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $46,382.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 754,903 shares in the company, valued at $17,257,082.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Janet Gunzburg sold 1,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $38,657.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,645 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phreesia by 8.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Phreesia by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Phreesia by 1.9% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

