Brokerages Set UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) PT at $93.67

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

UMB Financial stock opened at $83.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.80. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.83.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $405.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.80 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.59%. Analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $176,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,714,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,761,533.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,842. Insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter worth $199,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in UMB Financial by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

