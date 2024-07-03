Brokerages Set Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Price Target at $3.21

Shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.21.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Zevia PBC from $1.25 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zevia PBC

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zevia PBC

In other news, CEO Amy Taylor purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $48,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,014,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,684.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zevia PBC stock. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 60,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Sapient Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Zevia PBC as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 53.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zevia PBC Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE:ZVIA opened at $0.66 on Friday. Zevia PBC has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $38.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zevia PBC

(Get Free Report

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.