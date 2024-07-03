Buffington Mohr McNeal Trims Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VOO stock opened at $504.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $505.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $485.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $467.12.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

