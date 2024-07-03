Cadiz Inc. (CDZIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 5th

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Cadiz’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.
Cadiz Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ CDZIP opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. Cadiz has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $17.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average is $13.84.
