Cadiz Inc. (CDZIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 5th

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Cadiz’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Cadiz Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CDZIP opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. Cadiz has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $17.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average is $13.84.

Get Cadiz alerts:

About Cadiz

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.