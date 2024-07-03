CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP lowered its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 392,919 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 0.19% of CAE worth $12,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd boosted its holdings in CAE by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 17,334,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $375,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,611 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,413,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in CAE by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,315,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $719,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,595 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in CAE by 174.1% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,188,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,348,000 after acquiring an additional 754,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in CAE by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,932,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,304,000 after acquiring an additional 496,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CAE in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Desjardins lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

CAE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $25.04.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $835.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.18 million. CAE had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CAE

(Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.