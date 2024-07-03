California Resources (OTCMKTS:CRCQQ) vs. Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Critical Survey

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) and California Resources (OTCMKTS:CRCQQ – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and California Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnolia Oil & Gas $1.23 billion 4.21 $388.30 million $2.01 12.66 California Resources $2.63 billion 0.00 -$28.00 million N/A N/A

Magnolia Oil & Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than California Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

94.7% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of California Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of California Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and California Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnolia Oil & Gas 30.46% 20.41% 14.07% California Resources -95.33% -4.31% -3.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Magnolia Oil & Gas and California Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnolia Oil & Gas 1 4 5 0 2.40 California Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus price target of $28.11, suggesting a potential upside of 10.46%. Given Magnolia Oil & Gas’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Magnolia Oil & Gas is more favorable than California Resources.

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas beats California Resources on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.2 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2019, the company had net proved reserves of 644 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the grid and utility customers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Los Angeles, California. On July 15, 2020, California Resources Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

