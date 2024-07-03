Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.61

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.61 and traded as high as $6.61. Cantaloupe shares last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 131,839 shares changing hands.

CTLP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

The stock has a market cap of $481.27 million, a P/E ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.57 million. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 4.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Cantaloupe by 949.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cantaloupe by 23.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

