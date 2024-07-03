Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 44 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 53,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,040,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,633,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $405,390,000 after acquiring an additional 102,647 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total value of $11,735,699.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.67.

Danaher Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $240.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $269.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.13 and its 200 day moving average is $246.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

