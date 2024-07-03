Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Grows Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.5% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 46.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after buying an additional 243,305 shares during the period. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 120.5% during the third quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 1,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $486.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $456.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.32. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $487.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

