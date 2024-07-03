Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $210,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,787,907 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $19,385,842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678,169 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 96,617,951 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,855,099,000 after buying an additional 318,495 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 75,237,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,780,706,000 after buying an additional 475,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,424,202,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,878,572,000 after buying an additional 31,575,084 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel stock opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $132.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average is $39.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company's stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

