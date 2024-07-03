Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $60,000 Stock Position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report) by 575.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter.
Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of JSMD stock opened at $66.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.46 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.17. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $54.02 and a 12 month high of $70.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.71.
Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile
The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.
