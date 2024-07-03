Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $693,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.9% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 26.8% in the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 27,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 29,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iams Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.9% in the first quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PEP opened at $163.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $192.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.26.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.38.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

