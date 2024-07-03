Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 1,589 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 255.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $27.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average of $25.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

