Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 76.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 44,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 75,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

CGGR stock opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.