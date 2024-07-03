Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Alexis Desieno Sells 7,451 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) CFO Alexis Desieno sold 7,451 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $59,235.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,839.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Cardlytics Price Performance
Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $381.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.56. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $20.52.
Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.61 million during the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 25.36% and a negative net margin of 55.23%. Equities analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardlytics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Capmk raised Cardlytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CDLX
Cardlytics Company Profile
Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cardlytics
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.