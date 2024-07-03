Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Alexis Desieno Sells 7,451 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) CFO Alexis Desieno sold 7,451 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $59,235.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,839.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cardlytics Price Performance

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $381.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.56. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $20.52.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.61 million during the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 25.36% and a negative net margin of 55.23%. Equities analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardlytics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 349.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Capmk raised Cardlytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CDLX

Cardlytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.