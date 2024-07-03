Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Receives $73.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRI. StockNews.com downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $61.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $88.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.17.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.33. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $661.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Carter’s will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.47%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 457.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

