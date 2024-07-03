Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.25 and last traded at $57.97. 2,712,172 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 5,018,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.09.

CELH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Celsius from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Celsius from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.91.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,029,472.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,463,910.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock valued at $107,920,209 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Celsius by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

