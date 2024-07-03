Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Centrus Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

NYSE LEU opened at $41.99 on Monday. Centrus Energy has a twelve month low of $28.42 and a twelve month high of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $658.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.74.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.88). Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 2,962.50% and a net margin of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $43.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the first quarter valued at $216,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the third quarter worth about $285,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

