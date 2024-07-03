Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Gap Down to $298.96

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $298.96, but opened at $292.80. Charter Communications shares last traded at $295.38, with a volume of 88,147 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.13.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CHTR

Charter Communications Trading Up 2.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charter Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 42.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,603,000 after buying an additional 27,353 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 37.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 66,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,109,000 after purchasing an additional 17,873 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Charter Communications by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,499,000 after buying an additional 51,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 44.6% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

(Get Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.