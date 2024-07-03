Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Receives C$14.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Desjardins set a C$15.50 price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. CIBC upped their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Up 1.2 %

Chartwell Retirement Residences Dividend Announcement

Chartwell Retirement Residences stock opened at C$13.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.27. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1-year low of C$9.06 and a 1-year high of C$13.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.11, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is presently -290.48%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.